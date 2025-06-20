Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.14 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 69.50 ($0.94). Albion Technology & Gen VCT shares last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.94), with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.59. The firm has a market cap of £133.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported GBX 0.51 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Albion Technology & Gen VCT had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 62.22%.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Company Profile

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

