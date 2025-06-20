JPMorgan American (LON:JAM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 969.93 ($13.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,008 ($13.57). JPMorgan American shares last traded at GBX 997.08 ($13.43), with a volume of 168,537 shares.

JPMorgan American Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 969.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,048.88.

JPMorgan American (LON:JAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 10.59 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan American had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 97.58%.

JPMorgan American Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan American’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

In related news, insider Colin Moore acquired 2,000 shares of JPMorgan American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 919 ($12.38) per share, with a total value of £18,380 ($24,750.88). Also, insider Claire Binyon acquired 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 994 ($13.39) per share, for a total transaction of £12,415.06 ($16,718.37). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,249 shares of company stock worth $10,655,506. Insiders own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan American

A local knows the best route

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc aims to generate attractive long-term returns from the world’s largest stock market by focusing on high quality companies that are also reasonably priced.

Key points:

Expertise – Our flagship US investment trust, managed by locally based specialist investors to provide core portfolio exposure to North American equities.

Portfolio – Managed for growth by focusing on quality companies that are reasonably priced.

Results – Broadly diversified across the S&P 500 index, with a focus on large cap stocks.

Why invest in this trust

The JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a large, actively managed investment trust investing in the core US stock market.

