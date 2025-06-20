Clarius Group LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,642,000 after acquiring an additional 268,964 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $88.38.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp upgraded Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

