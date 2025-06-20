Clarius Group LLC Sells 336 Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,116,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,115,000 after acquiring an additional 213,003 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Lennar by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,239,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,769,000 after buying an additional 515,378 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $218,533,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 685,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,444,000 after buying an additional 207,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 672,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,433 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

Lennar Trading Down 1.2%

LEN opened at $103.37 on Friday. Lennar Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $187.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average of $122.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.