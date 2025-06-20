Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 16,092 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,095% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,347 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 116,758 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blink Charging by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Blink Charging by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 68,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 987,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 160,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLNK opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 184.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blink Charging will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.47.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

