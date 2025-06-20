Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Shares Down 10.2% – Here’s Why

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) dropped 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 378.77 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 386.20 ($5.20). Approximately 3,015,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,974,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430.14 ($5.79).

BREE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 650 ($8.75) to GBX 625 ($8.42) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 540 ($7.27) to GBX 590 ($7.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 446.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 446.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, insider Clive Watson acquired 3,223 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 450 ($6.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,503.50 ($19,530.70). Also, insider James Brotherton sold 43,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 430 ($5.79), for a total value of £187,686.40 ($252,742.26). Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

