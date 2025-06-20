BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Position Boosted by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 809,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Fund comprises approximately 3.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYD. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,107,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 44,598 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 347,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 88,118 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $9.93 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

