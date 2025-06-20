Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF makes up 0.7% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,126.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 132,596 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWD opened at $43.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $349.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares MSCI Sweden ETF

