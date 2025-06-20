Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Trading Down 17.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Free Report) traded down 17.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 3,228,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,148% from the average session volume of 258,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Red Pine Exploration Stock Down 17.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of C$27.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Red Pine Exploration Company Profile

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,182 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

