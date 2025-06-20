Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $730,716,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,427,000 after buying an additional 6,213,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,826,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,727,000 after buying an additional 4,606,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,663,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,701,000 after buying an additional 1,723,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,052,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,434,000 after buying an additional 958,458 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. UBS Group upped their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.17.
MetLife Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of MET opened at $78.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.36. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
MetLife Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MetLife
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.