Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp decreased its position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $239,811,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Labcorp by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,595,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,985,000 after buying an additional 959,981 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Labcorp by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,123,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,161,000 after buying an additional 870,903 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Labcorp by 37,334.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,450,000 after acquiring an additional 807,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 4th quarter worth about $123,415,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Labcorp news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $1,518,496.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,962 shares in the company, valued at $24,614,818.26. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $494,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,426,549. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,092 shares of company stock worth $2,971,820. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Labcorp from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Labcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Labcorp from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Labcorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

Labcorp Trading Up 0.8%

LH opened at $261.56 on Friday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.96 and a 12-month high of $264.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.05.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is 33.29%.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Further Reading

