JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 400,239 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 485,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 29,299 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.