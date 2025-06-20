Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 280,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,000. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0693 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

