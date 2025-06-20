Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lessened by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,793 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $182.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $283.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.