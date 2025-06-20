Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Aviva PLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 973,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,494,000 after buying an additional 114,855 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,339,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.12.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $88.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

