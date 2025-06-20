Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 230,088 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230,088 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,497,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,026,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,689 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,228,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,722,000 after purchasing an additional 435,243 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,925,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,067,000 after buying an additional 6,342,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,941,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,319,000 after buying an additional 270,367 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.90 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

