Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Sells 202 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $340.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.37. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,098 shares of company stock worth $36,738,526. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

