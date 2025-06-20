Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stake Lowered by Kraft Asset Management LLC

Kraft Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.78. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

