Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,886,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $150.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.64. The stock has a market cap of $362.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

