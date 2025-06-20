Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Shares Purchased by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 7.8% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CPA Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $17,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIP. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 82,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $42.59.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

