Cornerstone Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Cornerstone Management Inc. cut its holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIV. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,691,000.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $17.68 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $641.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17.

About Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

