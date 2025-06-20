L.M. Kohn & Company Has $1.18 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 39,475,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,048 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,888,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,349,000 after buying an additional 295,184 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347,920 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,555,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after acquiring an additional 149,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,445,000 after acquiring an additional 347,836 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.