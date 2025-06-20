Andrew Fisher Sells 80,000 Shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Fisher sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $922,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 359,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,788.47. This trade represents a 18.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share alerts:

On Tuesday, April 29th, Andrew Fisher sold 26,072 shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $234,126.56.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of VRNA opened at $90.92 on Friday. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRNA

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 44.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.