Marc David Benathen Sells 75,000 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) CFO Marc David Benathen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 389,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,261.86. This represents a 16.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc David Benathen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LifeMD alerts:

On Tuesday, June 17th, Marc David Benathen sold 50,000 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $700,500.00.

LifeMD Stock Up 10.9%

LFMD stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $684.48 million, a PE ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in LifeMD by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LifeMD by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in LifeMD by 69.9% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 168,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,502 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on LifeMD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LifeMD

About LifeMD

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.