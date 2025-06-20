Marc David Benathen Sells 75,000 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) CFO Marc David Benathen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 389,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,261.86. This represents a 16.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Marc David Benathen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 17th, Marc David Benathen sold 50,000 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $700,500.00.
LifeMD Stock Up 10.9%
LFMD stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $684.48 million, a PE ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in LifeMD by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LifeMD by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in LifeMD by 69.9% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 168,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,502 shares in the last quarter. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on LifeMD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of LifeMD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on LifeMD
About LifeMD
LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LifeMD
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.