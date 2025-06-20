Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV) Receives $6.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on RZLV shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

RZLV stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. Rezolve AI has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $12.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RZLV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rezolve AI by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rezolve AI by 192.5% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rezolve AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rezolve AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve AI Plc operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.

