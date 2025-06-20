CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $221,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of JEPQ opened at $52.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6207 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.09%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.