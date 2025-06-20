TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) Receives $21.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cormark cut TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on TU
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TELUS Stock Performance
TELUS stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. TELUS has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.74.
TELUS Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.2989 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.28%.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TELUS
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.