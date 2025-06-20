TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) Receives $21.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cormark cut TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELUS Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 71.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 112,425.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in TELUS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. TELUS has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.74.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.2989 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.28%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.