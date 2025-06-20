Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Increased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 77,928 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 68,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,673 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,626 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 140,539 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

