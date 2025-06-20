CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 594 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

XME opened at $66.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.92. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $70.49.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

