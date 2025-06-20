3,853 Shares in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in W.P. Carey by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on W.P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

W.P. Carey Stock Up 1.0%

WPC opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.80. W.P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.99 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 5.02%. W.P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.51%.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.