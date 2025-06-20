Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Paramount Global by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on PARA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

