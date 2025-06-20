Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Takes $410,000 Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cimpress by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Cimpress by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cimpress by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.24.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $789.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.02 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMPR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Cimpress from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

