Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Insider Sells $744,422.40 in Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $744,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,406.40. This trade represents a 40.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arcosa Stock Up 0.2%

Arcosa stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.01. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.11 and a twelve month high of $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average of $89.98.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 12.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arcosa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.