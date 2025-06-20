Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Insider Sells $744,422.40 in Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACAGet Free Report) insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $744,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,406.40. This trade represents a 40.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arcosa Stock Up 0.2%

Arcosa stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.01. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.11 and a twelve month high of $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average of $89.98.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 12.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arcosa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

