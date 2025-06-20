Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) EVP Sells $868,398.00 in Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) EVP Gina Trombley sold 4,299 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $868,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,592. This trade represents a 23.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wabtec Stock Down 0.2%

WAB opened at $200.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.81. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $147.66 and a 52 week high of $210.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Wabtec from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Wabtec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabtec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Wabtec by 9.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Wabtec during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wabtec

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Featured Articles

