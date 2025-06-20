Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Sells $978,040.72 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 30,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $978,040.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,804.14. This represents a 25.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.85. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.97 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 43,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 66,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRDO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perdoceo Education from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRDO

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.