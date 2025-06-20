Scott H. Keeney Sells 30,939 Shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $593,410.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,598.84. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LASR opened at $18.37 on Friday. nLight has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 2.27.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. nLight had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. nLight’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nLight by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,481,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,637 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of nLight during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,763,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of nLight by 140.4% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,207,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 705,215 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nLight by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,652,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 314,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLight by 29.5% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,319,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 300,924 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of nLight from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of nLight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

