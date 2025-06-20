CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) CEO Sells $1,181,634.48 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb sold 252,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $1,181,634.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,085,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,761,670.36. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Clinton Larry Stinchcomb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Clinton Larry Stinchcomb sold 80,000 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $376,000.00.

Shares of CURI opened at $4.81 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $277.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.79.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CURI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CuriosityStream from $2.95 to $4.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 108,891 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 657.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 109,138 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 101.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 27,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth $222,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

