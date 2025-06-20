Jack Sinclair Sells 4,045 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $654,521.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,679.40. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Jack Sinclair sold 4,054 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $650,464.30.

On Thursday, June 12th, Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total transaction of $457,829.90.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $481,208.20.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $435,384.40.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $408,741.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $161.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.95. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.31 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

