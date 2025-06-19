VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of ($0.01) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.31% and a negative net margin of 6,777.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

VistaGen Therapeutics Trading Down 13.4%

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.70. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VistaGen Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

