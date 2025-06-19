Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,012,000 after buying an additional 3,171,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $886,299,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $294.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

