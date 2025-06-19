Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $84,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $176.54 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.48.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

