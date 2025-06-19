Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $529,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.64.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.15.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

