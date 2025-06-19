GFS Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 196.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 62,321 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 175,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 278,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 108,332 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA MTBA opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.88. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

