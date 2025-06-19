Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.3% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $199.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $205.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

