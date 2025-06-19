GFS Advisors LLC Has $9.60 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $554.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $537.26 and a 200-day moving average of $556.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

