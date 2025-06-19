493 Shares in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 493 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.31.
BlackRock Stock Performance
NYSE BLK opened at $977.88 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $944.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $971.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $151.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
