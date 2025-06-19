Curran Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,196 First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $72.93 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $73.82. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

