S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,264,000 after buying an additional 116,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,725,084,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,071,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,653,000 after acquiring an additional 357,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,979,000 after acquiring an additional 145,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $502.59 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $499.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.68. The company has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

