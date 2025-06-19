United Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

United Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,682,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56,236 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after purchasing an additional 734,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,350,686,000 after purchasing an additional 109,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,209,338,000 after purchasing an additional 323,115 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $906,165,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx
FedEx Stock Performance
Shares of FDX stock opened at $223.07 on Thursday. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.
FedEx Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Cantor Boosts Rocket Lab Target to Street-High $35
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Why Amazon Could Be About To Breakout To $250
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.