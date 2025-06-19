iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,535 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $24,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $91.74 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.55 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average of $91.73.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

